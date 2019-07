Anitta canta no Tomorrowland e se torna primeira brasileira a participar do festival

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was magical! We transformed the Tomorrowland stage into a Favela Baile Funk. You guys have no idea of what it represents for our culture, our people and our country. When you guys from out of Brazil value our funk, a rythm borned inside the hoods of my country, you help to show to a massive crowd of prejudice people the power of the hoods, how good we can be, how hard we work, how big we can get no matter how crazy is the social inequality when you are born poor. All I wanna say is THANK YOU. Thanks @tomorrowland for this opportunity. Thank you my lovely friend @gianlucavacchi I love you and your energy 💕 You guys changed millions of lives yesterday. Not only mine./ E obrigada aos brasileiros sempre me dando o suporte mais que necessário pra construir essa história incrível de superação. E como prometido…. tá aí o funk pro mundo. Valeu, valeu. Hoje tem show em Zurich na Suiça completamente SOLD OUT.