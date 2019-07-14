Após apagão, energia é restaurada em Nova York 

Um grande corte de energia afetou parte da ilha de Manhattan, em Nova York, deixando estações de metrô e a iluminada Times Square em completa escuridão neste sábado (13). Cerca de 70 mil pessoas ficaram sem eletricidade.
Em sua conta do Twitter, o prefeito Bill de Blasio afirmou que o apagão ocorreu após um incêndio em um bueiro.
.@NYCEmergencyMgt is working with the NYPD, FDNY and city agencies to respond to power outages in Manhattan due to a manhole fire earlier this evening. Disruption is significant.
We’ll have further updates soon — please follow @NotifyNYC.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019
Ele disse ainda que o caso será investigado para que o problema não volte a se repetir:
With the power back on, I’ve directed City agencies to investigate this evening’s blackout. They’ll work with ConEd to get to the bottom of what happened tonight and prevent another widespread outage like this. https://t.co/r8Cl41SDsU
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019