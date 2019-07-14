Após apagão, energia é restaurada em Nova York 

Um grande corte de energia afetou parte da ilha de Manhattan, em Nova York, deixando estações de metrô e a iluminada Times Square em completa escuridão neste sábado (13). Cerca de 70 mil pessoas ficaram sem eletricidade.

Em sua conta do Twitter, o prefeito Bill de Blasio afirmou que o apagão ocorreu após um incêndio em um bueiro.

.@NYCEmergencyMgt is working with the NYPD, FDNY and city agencies to respond to power outages in Manhattan due to a manhole fire earlier this evening. Disruption is significant.

We’ll have further updates soon — please follow @NotifyNYC.

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019