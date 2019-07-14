Últimas Notícias
Após apagão, energia é restaurada em Nova York

Após apagão, energia é restaurada em Nova York 

Um grande corte de energia afetou parte da ilha de Manhattan, em Nova York, deixando estações de metrô e a iluminada Times Square em completa escuridão neste sábado (13). Cerca de 70 mil pessoas ficaram sem eletricidade.

Em sua conta do Twitter, o prefeito Bill de Blasio afirmou que o apagão ocorreu após um incêndio em um bueiro.

Ele disse ainda que o caso será investigado para que o problema não volte a se repetir:

 

