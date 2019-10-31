Ativista Greta Thunberg rejeita prêmio ambiental no valor de 210 mil reais

A ativista ambiental sueca Greta Thunberg rejeitou nesta terça-feira (29) um prêmio ambiental no valor de R$ 210 mil, dizendo que o movimento climático não precisava de um prêmio, mas que as autoridades estão começando a “ouvir” a “ciência”.
A jovem sueca, que reuniu milhões de pessoas em seu movimento Sextas para o Futuro, foi homenageada em uma cerimônia em Estocolmo organizada pelo Conselho Nórdico, um órgão regional de cooperação interparlamentar.
Thunberg foi indicada por sua ação pela Suécia e Noruega e ganhou o prêmio ambiental anual da organização.
Mas, após o anúncio, um dos representantes da honraria disse ao público que ela não aceitou o prêmio ou a soma de 350.000 coroas dinamarquesas (cerca de € 46.800, ou R$ 210.000), informou a agência de notícias TT.
“O movimento climático não precisa de outros prêmios”, postou Greta Thunberg em sua conta no Instagram, direto dos Estados Unidos. “O que precisamos é que nossos políticos e as pessoas no poder comecem a ouvir os dados científicos existentes [sobre as mudanças climáticas]”.
Crítica até aos países nórdicos
Ao agradecer ao Conselho Nórdico por essa “grande honra”, também criticou os países nórdicos por não estarem à altura de sua “alta reputação” em questões climáticas.
“Não faltam elogios, não faltam palavras bonitas, mas quando se trata de nossas emissões reais e nossa pegada ecológica per capita, (…) é outra coisa”, disse a jovem, que é hoje o rosto mais conhecido da luta contra a inação política diante do aquecimento global.
Com apenas 16 anos, Greta Thunberg ficou famosa quando começou a passar as sexta-feiras em frente ao Parlamento sueco, a partir de agosto de 2018, acenando com a placa “Greve escolar pelo clima”. As informações são do portal G1.
View this post on Instagram
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita – if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping – then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees – and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I – and Fridays For Future in Sweden – choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”