Estudantes instalam gangorras para crianças na cerca que separa Estados Unidos e México

Dois estudantes norte-americanos instalaram gangorras na cerca de ferro que divide os Estados Unidos do México. A ideia é unir de forma simbólica os dois povos.
As gangorras, pintadas de rosa, ficam na fronteira entre El Paso (EUA) e Ciudad Juaréz (México). O conceito foi elaborado pelo professor doutor Ronald Rael, da cadeira de arquitetura da Universidade da Califórnia em Berkeley, e Virgínia San Fratello, de design na San José University.
O vídeo gravado com um drone emociona pela simplicidade e profundidade. As imagens que viralizaram nas redes sociais mostram crianças dos dois países brincando juntas.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
Vale lembrar que a construção de um muro entre os dois países foi uma das promessas eleitorais de Donald Trump.