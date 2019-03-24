Kid’s Choice Awards 2019; Veja os vencedores da premiação

Na noite deste sábado (23), aconteceu a premiação Kid’s Choice Awards, do canal Nickelodeon, em Los Angeles. No prêmio, o público jovem escolhe os seus favoritos do cinema, da televisão e da música. A cerimônia foi apresentada por DJ Khaled e teve show do grupo Migos!
A cantora Selena Gomez entrou para a história da premiação como a artista com maior número de vitórias. Ela ganhou na categoria “Voz Feminina Favorita em um Filme de Animação” por “Hotel Transilvânia 3”, ultrapassando Will Smith.
Confira a lista completa de premiados:
Grupo Musical Favorito
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5 — VENCEDOR
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Artista Masculino Favorito
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes — VENCEDOR
Artista Feminina Favorita
Ariana Grande — VENCEDORA
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Música Favorita
“Delicate” (Taylor Swift)
“In My Blood” (Shawn Mendes)
“In My Feelings” (Drake)
“Natural” (Imagine Dragons)
“Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande) — VENCEDORA
“Youngblood” (5 Seconds of Summer)
Artista Revelação Favorito
Billie Eilish — VENCEDORA
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Colaboração Favorita
“Girls Like You” (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
“Happier” (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
“I Like It” (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
“Meant to Be” (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) — VENCEDORA
“SICKO MODE” (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
“Social Music Star” Favorita
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa — WINNER
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Estrela Global da Música Favorita
África: Davido
Ásia: BLACKPINK
Austrália/Nova Zelândia: Troye Sivan
Europa: David Guetta
América do Norte: Taylor Swift — VENCEDORA
América Latina: J Balvin
Reino Unido: HRVY
Filme Favorito
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War — VENCEDOR
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Ator de Cinema Favorito
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) — VENCEDOR
Atriz de Cinema Favorita
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth) — VENCEDORA
Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Super-Herói Favorito
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) — VENCEDOR
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Personagem que Detona Favorito
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) — VENCEDOR
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Filme de Animação Favorito
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2 — VENCEDOR
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Voz Masculina Favorita em um Filme de Animação
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) — VENCEDOR
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Voz Feminina Favorita em um Filme de Animação
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) — WINNER
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
Programa de Comédia Favorito
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK’D
Fuller House — VENCEDOR
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Série Dramática Favorita
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale — VENCEDORA
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Reality Show Favorito
America’s Got Talent — VENCEDOR
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Apresentador de TV Favorito
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games) — VENCEDORA
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
Jurados de TV Favoritos
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent) — VENCEDORES
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing With the Stars)
Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Desenho Animado Favorito
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants — VENCEDOR
Teen Titans Go!
Estrela Masculina de de TV Favorita
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) — VENCEDOR
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Estrela Feminina de TV Favorita
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) — VENCEDORA
“Social Star” Favorita
David Dobrik — VENCEDOR
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Vídeo Game Favorito
Just Dance 2019 — VENCEDOR
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Gamer Favorito
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf — VENCEDOR