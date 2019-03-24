Kid’s Choice Awards 2019; Veja os vencedores da premiação

Na noite deste sábado (23), aconteceu a premiação Kid’s Choice Awards, do canal Nickelodeon, em Los Angeles. No prêmio, o público jovem escolhe os seus favoritos do cinema, da televisão e da música. A cerimônia foi apresentada por DJ Khaled e teve show do grupo Migos!

A cantora Selena Gomez entrou para a história da premiação como a artista com maior número de vitórias. Ela ganhou na categoria “Voz Feminina Favorita em um Filme de Animação” por “Hotel Transilvânia 3”, ultrapassando Will Smith.

Confira a lista completa de premiados:

Grupo Musical Favorito

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5 — VENCEDOR

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Artista Masculino Favorito

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes — VENCEDOR

Artista Feminina Favorita

Ariana Grande — VENCEDORA

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Música Favorita

“Delicate” (Taylor Swift)

“In My Blood” (Shawn Mendes)

“In My Feelings” (Drake)

“Natural” (Imagine Dragons)

“Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande) — VENCEDORA

“Youngblood” (5 Seconds of Summer)

Artista Revelação Favorito

Billie Eilish — VENCEDORA

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Colaboração Favorita

“Girls Like You” (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)

“Happier” (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)

“I Like It” (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

“Meant to Be” (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)

“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) — VENCEDORA

“SICKO MODE” (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

“Social Music Star” Favorita

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa — WINNER

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Estrela Global da Música Favorita

África: Davido

Ásia: BLACKPINK

Austrália/Nova Zelândia: Troye Sivan

Europa: David Guetta

América do Norte: Taylor Swift — VENCEDORA

América Latina: J Balvin

Reino Unido: HRVY

Filme Favorito

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War — VENCEDOR

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ator de Cinema Favorito

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) — VENCEDOR

Atriz de Cinema Favorita

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth) — VENCEDORA

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Super-Herói Favorito

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) — VENCEDOR

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Personagem que Detona Favorito

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) — VENCEDOR

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Filme de Animação Favorito

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2 — VENCEDOR

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Voz Masculina Favorita em um Filme de Animação

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) — VENCEDOR

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Voz Feminina Favorita em um Filme de Animação

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) — WINNER

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

Programa de Comédia Favorito

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House — VENCEDOR

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Série Dramática Favorita

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale — VENCEDORA

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Reality Show Favorito

America’s Got Talent — VENCEDOR

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Apresentador de TV Favorito

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games) — VENCEDORA

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Jurados de TV Favoritos

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent) — VENCEDORES

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing With the Stars)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Desenho Animado Favorito

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants — VENCEDOR

Teen Titans Go!

Estrela Masculina de de TV Favorita

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) — VENCEDOR

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Estrela Feminina de TV Favorita

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) — VENCEDORA

“Social Star” Favorita

David Dobrik — VENCEDOR

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Vídeo Game Favorito

Just Dance 2019 — VENCEDOR

LEGO® The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Gamer Favorito

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf​​ — VENCEDOR

