Modelos denunciam fotógrafo conhecido por realizar trabalhos com Ariana Grande e Kim Kardashian após sofrerem assédio

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone, I just want to say thank you for all the love and support I’ve received these last two days. I’m getting a lot of attention and thank yous for this, but the real credit deserves to be given to the girls who were brave enough to come forward and share their stories with me. Additionally, I’ve received some consistent information about a few other male photographers that have acted inappropriately and I am sorting out how to bring that to attention as well. I’m so thankful for all of you who shared this story and made it so big, you guys did this!! I also want to make a point clear- Marcus Hyde did not assault ME personally, but the screenshots I posted of our messages led others to come forward that he DID sexually assault them. Their written accounts of assault are still up on my twitter @/thedevilsoftly Thank you for giving me this platform to share these stories and keep girls safe❤️ I’m still going through my DMs but a better way to contact me is by email.