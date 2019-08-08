Namorada da jogadora Marta é diagnosticada com câncer de mama

View this post on Instagram

As you may or may not know by now, a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. • • Receiving this news turned my world upside down. • • Going to training and preparing for games was sometimes a struggle, keeping this secret, while trying to navigate my next steps. • • My teammates, coaches, friends, and family were so important during this time. Even though they had no idea why. • • I feel incredibly fortunate to have been proactive. • • I also feel lucky to have the full support of my team, club, family and friends. • • Thank you to my amazing team of doctors at Orlando Health for helping me every step of the way. • • Now, post surgery, I’m focused on my recovery. Both physically and mentally. • • Thank you to everyone for your well wishes! • • I will be back soon 💜💪🏽