Namorada da jogadora Marta é diagnosticada com câncer de mama

Nesta quarta-feira (7), o Orlando Pride, clube de futebol feminino dos Estados Unidos, anunciou por meio de seu site oficial que a zagueira Toni Pressley foi diagnosticada com câncer de mama. A atleta, de 29 anos, é namorada de Marta, jogadora da Seleção Brasileira.
Segundo o clube, Pressley já deu início ao tratamento e foi submetida a uma cirurgia na última sexta, em um hospital da cidade de Orlando. “Ela está em ótimas mãos e estamos trabalhando em conjunto com os oncologistas para garantir que ela tenha tudo o que precisa para combater a enfermidade e voltar logo ao esporte”, informou o médico do clube.
NEWS: Orlando Pride Defender Toni Pressley Diagnosed with Breast Cancer. https://t.co/pDd8feZczm
— Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) August 7, 2019
Desde 2016, Toni Pressley é jogadora do Orlando Pride. A zagueira também passou uma temporada por empréstimo no Canberra United, da Austrália. Nesta quarta, Toni se manifestou em suas redes sociais:
As you may or may not know by now, a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. • • Receiving this news turned my world upside down. • • Going to training and preparing for games was sometimes a struggle, keeping this secret, while trying to navigate my next steps. • • My teammates, coaches, friends, and family were so important during this time. Even though they had no idea why. • • I feel incredibly fortunate to have been proactive. • • I also feel lucky to have the full support of my team, club, family and friends. • • Thank you to my amazing team of doctors at Orlando Health for helping me every step of the way. • • Now, post surgery, I’m focused on my recovery. Both physically and mentally. • • Thank you to everyone for your well wishes! • • I will be back soon 💜💪🏽
Em sua conta do Instagram, a jogadora Marta demonstrou apoio: