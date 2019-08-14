“Teenage Dream” de Katy Perry se transforma em pesadelo: ator do clipe denuncia cantora por assédio

O ator Josh Kloss, que embarcou com Katy Perry em um romance dos sonhos no clipe de “Teenage Dream”, denunciou a cantora de ter o assediado e constrangido durante e após as gravações do vídeo. “Eu fiquei muito envergonhado, mas continuei dando tudo de mim”, desabafou o jovem.
Em uma publicação no Instagram, ele relatou algumas experiências a que foi submetido por Katy Perry. Em um dos encontros dele com a cantora, ela teria exposto os genitais dele na frente dos amigos e de uma multidão, após baixar a calça e a roupa íntima do ator. “Você consegue imaginar o quão patético e envergonhado eu me senti?”, questionou Josh.
O rapaz também afirmou que Katy Perry era “legal e gentil”, logo que se conheceram, mas, que “quando outras pessoas estavam por perto, ela ficava fria como o gelo e até disse que era ‘nojento’ me beijar no set durante as filmagens”. “Não quero fama com isso, por isso que guardei isso e continuei trabalhando, e continuei apoiando a imagem do ‘Teenage Dream’. Mas, nesse aniversário, me fez perceber que essa é a hora de expor isso. Não quero mais nem um dia ouvindo “Como é Katy Perry?”, escreveu Josh.
Para o ator, relatar a experiência também é importante pois “Nossa cultura está voltada para provar que os homens poderosos são perversos. Mas as mulheres com poder também são nojentas”. Até o momento, Katy Perry não se manifestou a respeito da denúncia.
A publicação completa você confere aqui:
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”