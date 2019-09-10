Fofura em nível extremo! Fotógrafo capta imagem incrível de esquilo

Após a divulgação nas suas redes sociais, o fotógrafo holandês Dick van Duijn recebeu uma enxurrada de elogios. O motivo? Uma imagem incrível e que exalta a fofura de um esquilo: o bichinho parece estar apaixonado por uma flor amarela. São várias imagens feitas em Viena, na Áustria. “Deixa eu te cheirar”, ele escreveu como legenda, ao postar as fotos.
As postagens no Instagram e no Facebook foram publicadas no fim de julho, mas foi só nesta semana que as fotos se espalharam e viralizaram na internet. Ele é um especialista em fazer fotografias da vida animal e da natureza.
View this post on Instagram
A few more frames from the serie of the curious ground Squirrel smelling the yellow flower. Contact info@hollandpix.com to buy these photo’s. Last week these pictures were published in: @newyorkpost @dailymail @dailymirror @foxnews @thesun # #squirrel #nuts_about_wildlife #animalelite #splendid_animals #shots_of_animals #all_animals_addiction #marvelouz_animals #nature #natures #naturelovers #nature_sultans #bns_nature #nature_perfection #nature_good #nature_brilliance #9vaga_naturemiracles9 #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wildlifeonearth #wildlifeplanet #wildlife_inspired #featured_wildlife #wildgeography #wildplanet #ourplanetdaily #earthpix #earthcapture #yescnn #ig_fotografdiyari @bbcearth @wildlife.hd @discovery @natgeoyourshot @nikoneurope @instagram @vt