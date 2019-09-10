Fofura em nível extremo! Fotógrafo capta imagem incrível de esquilo

View this post on Instagram

A few more frames from the serie of the curious ground Squirrel smelling the yellow flower. Contact info@hollandpix.com to buy these photo’s. Last week these pictures were published in: @newyorkpost @dailymail @dailymirror @foxnews @thesun # #squirrel #nuts_about_wildlife #animalelite #splendid_animals #shots_of_animals #all_animals_addiction #marvelouz_animals #nature #natures #naturelovers #nature_sultans #bns_nature #nature_perfection #nature_good #nature_brilliance #9vaga_naturemiracles9 #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wildlifeonearth #wildlifeplanet #wildlife_inspired #featured_wildlife #wildgeography #wildplanet #ourplanetdaily #earthpix #earthcapture #yescnn #ig_fotografdiyari @bbcearth @wildlife.hd @discovery @natgeoyourshot @nikoneurope @instagram @vt