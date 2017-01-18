My Loose Skin is my Reality. And I just want to address some recurring questions/comments that people send me daily ABOUT my skin. ————————————————— My loose skin is not a deflated fat suit. It's not a fake stomach. Loose skin is a REAL thing that happens to a LOT of people after extreme weight loss. Ive lost 150lbs in 2 years already. The skin is not something I can exercise or diet away. I can't wrap it in some magical foil or rub some cream on it and make it go away. If I "lose another 100lbs" it will NOT make my loose skin disappear, I'd simply be an unhealthy 80lb person with even MORE loose skin. ———————————————- This is what I live with everyday. Some days it's my favorite part of me, some days Its hard to live with it, but no matter what I may feel from time to time, I remind myself that this is the only body I'll have, and it's so beyond important to let the POSITIVE days outweigh the negative. ——————————————— And anyone who doesn't LIKE my body (or for some reason thinks it's fake?!? Yes- people think my skin is fake.) please take a moment and hit the block button, because I will NEVER stop posting about it and helping empower other women to love their loose skin too. I don't care if you think I'm looking for attention, or if you think my stomach is the most disgusting thing you've seen. Just spare us all your ignorance and remove yourself right now. And to everyone who has supported me throughout my self love IG journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all so much. ———————————————- #tummylovethursday #wls #bodypositive #bodylove #effyourbeautystandards #excessskin #looseskin #bodypositivity #selflove #weightlosssurgery #selflove #fitness #fitnessmotivation #inspire #rny #vsg #extremeweightloss #rnycommunity #vsgcommunity #health #weightloss #plasticsurgery #body

