A team from Greenpeace navigated 1065km by boat through the central Amazon, via the rivers Amazonas, Rio Preto do Pantaleão, Maués-Açu, Parauari, Paraná do Ramos and Urubu, to document landscaped and meet the communities and indigenous inhabitants that could be affected by a possible oil exploration and gas in the region in which land blocks will be auctioned by the Brazilian government starting in November. The Greenpeace team discovered that the communities and indigenous populations that should have been consulted about this potential exploration were not informed by the proper government agencies. Additionally, the team found sensitive forest areas that already suffer from their historic menaces of large cattle ranches, mining and logging. Photo by Daniel Beltra for Greenpeace