Por Redação O Sul | 27 de janeiro de 2020

Billie Eilish ganhou as quatro categorias principais. (Foto: The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish foi a grande vencedora do Grammy 2020 na noite deste domingo (26). A cantora, de 18 anos, levou as quatro categorias principais – revelação, melhor álbum (“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”), melhor música e melhor gravação (“Bad guy”) – e também melhor álbum de pop vocal.

Com isso, ela se tornou a segunda artista da história a vencer nas maiores categorias no mesmo ano. Christopher Cross era o único desde suas vitórias em 1981. Eilish, agora, é a mais jovem a conseguir todos os prêmios.

Em um de seus discursos, ela lembrou dos fãs. “Sinto que eles não foram falados o suficiente essa noite, porque eles são a única razão pela qual estamos aqui. Então, muito obrigado aos fãs”, disse. O astro da NBA Kobe Bryant, morto em um acidente de helicóptero, foi homenageado durante a cerimônia, realizada em Los Angeles (EUA). Veja abaixo os vencedores (em negrito) nas principais categorias: Gravação do ano “Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie EiIish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft.Ray Cyrus

“Talk” – Khalid

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee Álbum do ano “I, I” – Boniver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey

“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo

“Father on the Bride” – Vampire Weekend Revelação Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bankas

Yola Melhor perfomance de rap/vocal “Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott Música do ano “Always Remember Us This Way” (gravada por Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” (gravada por Billie EiIish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” (gravada por Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” (gravada por H.E.R)

“Lover” (gravada por Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” (gravada por Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” (gravada por Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” (gravada por Lizzo) Melhor álbum rap “Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“I am > I was” – 21 Savage

“Igor” – Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae Melhor performance de pop solo “Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift Melhor álbum pop “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé

“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran

“Lover” – Taylor Swift Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional “Sì” – Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

“Look Now” – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend

“Walls” – Barbra Streisand Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop “Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Melhor música de R&B “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R ft. Bryson Tiller

“Look At Me Now” – Emily King

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown ft. Drake

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Say So” – PJ Morton ft. JoJo Melhor álbum de R&B “1123” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted” – Lucky Daye

– Lucky Daye “Ella Mai” – Ella Mai

“Paul” – PJ Morton

“Ventura” – Anderson .Paak Melhor álbum de música urbana “Apollo XXI” – Steve Lacy

“Cuz I love you (Deluxe)” – Lizzo

“Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn” – NAO

“Being human in public” – Jessie Reyez Melhor performance de R&B tradicional “Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – India.Arie

“Jerome” – Lizzo

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for Love” – PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan Melhor performance de R&B “Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000 Melhor álbum de música alternativa “U.F.O.F.” – Big Thief

“Assume Form” – James Blake

“I,I” – Bon Iver

“Father of the bride” – Vampire Weekend

“Anima” – Thom Yorke Melhor álbum de rock “Amo” – Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” – Cage The Elephant

“In the end” – The Cranberries

“Trauma” – I Prevail

“Feral Roots” – Rival Sons Melhor música de rock “Fear Inoculum” – Tool “Give yourself a try” – The 1975 “Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend “History Repeats” – Brittany Howard “This land” – Gary Clark Jr. Melhor performance de metal “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi “Humanicide” – Death Angel “Bow Down” – I Prevail “Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage “7empest” – Tool Melhor performance de rock “Pretty Waste” – Bones UK “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr. “History Repeats” – Brittany Howard “Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse “Too Bad” – Rival Sons Melhor música de rap “Bad idea” – YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper “Gold roses” – Rick Ross ft. Drake “A lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole “Racks in the middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy “Suge” – DaBabby Melhor performance de rap “Middle Child” – J. Cole “Suge” – DaBaby “Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy “Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy “Clout” – Offset ft. Cardi B Melhor clipe “We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr. “Cellophane” – FKA Twigs “Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus “Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo Melhor álbum de jazz latino “Antidote” – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band “Sorte!: Music by JOhn Finbury” – Thalma de Freitas com Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca “Una noche con Rubén Blades” – Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra com Wynton Marsalis ft. Rubén Blades “Carib” – David Sánchez “Sonero: The music of Ismael Rivera” – Miguel Zenón



