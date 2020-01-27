Por
Redação O Sul
| 27 de janeiro de 2020
Billie Eilish foi a grande vencedora do Grammy 2020 na noite deste domingo (26). A cantora, de 18 anos, levou as quatro categorias principais – revelação, melhor álbum (“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”), melhor música e melhor gravação (“Bad guy”) – e também melhor álbum de pop vocal.
Com isso, ela se tornou a segunda artista da história a vencer nas maiores categorias no mesmo ano. Christopher Cross era o único desde suas vitórias em 1981. Eilish, agora, é a mais jovem a conseguir todos os prêmios.
Em um de seus discursos, ela lembrou dos fãs. “Sinto que eles não foram falados o suficiente essa noite, porque eles são a única razão pela qual estamos aqui. Então, muito obrigado aos fãs”, disse.
O astro da NBA Kobe Bryant, morto em um acidente de helicóptero, foi homenageado durante a cerimônia, realizada em Los Angeles (EUA).
Veja abaixo os vencedores (em negrito) nas principais categorias:
Gravação do ano
- “Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy” – Billie EiIish
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place” – H.E.R
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft.Ray Cyrus
- “Talk” – Khalid
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “I, I” – Boniver
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
- “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
- “I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R
- “7” – Lil Nas X
- “Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo
- “Father on the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bankas
- Yola
Melhor perfomance de rap/vocal
- “Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
- “Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
- “Panini” – Lil Nas X
- “Ballin” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
- “The London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
- “Always Remember Us This Way” (gravada por Lady Gaga)
- “Bad Guy” (gravada por Billie EiIish)
- “Bring My Flowers Now” (gravada por Tanya Tucker)
- “Hard Place” (gravada por H.E.R)
- “Lover” (gravada por Taylor Swift)
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell” (gravada por Lana Del Rey)
- “Someone You Loved” (gravada por Lewis Capaldi)
- “Truth Hurts” (gravada por Lizzo)
- “Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville
- “Championships” – Meek Mill
- “I am > I was” – 21 Savage
- “Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
- “The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae
Melhor performance de pop solo
- “Spirit” – Beyoncé
- “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
- “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
- “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
- “No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
- “Lover” – Taylor Swift
Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional
- “Sì” – Andrea Bocelli
- “Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
- “Look Now” – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- “A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend
- “Walls” – Barbra Streisand
Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop
- “Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
- “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R ft. Bryson Tiller
- “Look At Me Now” – Emily King
- “No Guidance” – Chris Brown ft. Drake
- “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
- “Say So” – PJ Morton ft. JoJo
- “1123” – BJ The Chicago Kid
- “Painted” – Lucky Daye
- “Ella Mai” – Ella Mai
- “Paul” – PJ Morton
- “Ventura” – Anderson .Paak
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- “Apollo XXI” – Steve Lacy
- “Cuz I love you (Deluxe)” – Lizzo
- “Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
- “Saturn” – NAO
- “Being human in public” – Jessie Reyez
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- “Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid
- “Steady Love” – India.Arie
- “Jerome” – Lizzo
- “Real Games” – Lucky Daye
- “Built for Love” – PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor performance de R&B
- “Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
- “Come Home” – Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- “U.F.O.F.” – Big Thief
- “Assume Form” – James Blake
- “I,I” – Bon Iver
- “Father of the bride” – Vampire Weekend
- “Anima” – Thom Yorke
- “Amo” – Bring Me The Horizon
- “Social Cues” – Cage The Elephant
- “In the end” – The Cranberries
- “Trauma” – I Prevail
- “Feral Roots” – Rival Sons
- “Fear Inoculum” – Tool
- “Give yourself a try” – The 1975
- “Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend
- “History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
- “This land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Melhor performance de metal
- “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
- “Humanicide” – Death Angel
- “Bow Down” – I Prevail
- “Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage
- “7empest” – Tool
Melhor performance de rock
- “Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
- “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
- “History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
- “Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
- “Too Bad” – Rival Sons
- “Bad idea” – YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper
- “Gold roses” – Rick Ross ft. Drake
- “A lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
- “Racks in the middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
- “Suge” – DaBabby
Melhor performance de rap
- “Middle Child” – J. Cole
- “Suge” – DaBaby
- “Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
- “Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
- “Clout” – Offset ft. Cardi B
- “We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers
- “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
- “Cellophane” – FKA Twigs
- “Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
- “Antidote” – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
- “Sorte!: Music by JOhn Finbury” – Thalma de Freitas com Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
- “Una noche con Rubén Blades” – Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra com Wynton Marsalis ft. Rubén Blades
- “Carib” – David Sánchez
- “Sonero: The music of Ismael Rivera” – Miguel Zenón