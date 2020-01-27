Segunda-feira, 27 de Janeiro de 2020

Magazine Grammy 2020 consagra Billie Eilish

Por Redação O Sul | 27 de janeiro de 2020

Foto: The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish ganhou as quatro categorias principais. (Foto: The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish foi a grande vencedora do Grammy 2020 na noite deste domingo (26). A cantora, de 18 anos, levou as quatro categorias principais – revelação, melhor álbum (“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”), melhor música e melhor gravação (“Bad guy”) – e também melhor álbum de pop vocal.

Com isso, ela se tornou a segunda artista da história a vencer nas maiores categorias no mesmo ano. Christopher Cross era o único desde suas vitórias em 1981. Eilish, agora, é a mais jovem a conseguir todos os prêmios.

Em um de seus discursos, ela lembrou dos fãs. “Sinto que eles não foram falados o suficiente essa noite, porque eles são a única razão pela qual estamos aqui. Então, muito obrigado aos fãs”, disse.

O astro da NBA Kobe Bryant, morto em um acidente de helicóptero, foi homenageado durante a cerimônia, realizada em Los Angeles (EUA).

Veja abaixo os vencedores (em negrito) nas principais categorias:

Gravação do ano

  • “Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy” – Billie EiIish
  • “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place” – H.E.R
  • “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft.Ray Cyrus
  • “Talk” – Khalid
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  • “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Álbum do ano

  • “I, I” – Boniver
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
  • “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
  • “I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R
  • “7” – Lil Nas X
  • “Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo
  • “Father on the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Revelação

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank and the Bankas
  • Yola

Melhor perfomance de rap/vocal

  • “Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
  • “Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
  • “Panini” – Lil Nas X
  • “Ballin” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
  • “The London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Música do ano

  • “Always Remember Us This Way” (gravada por Lady Gaga)
  • “Bad Guy” (gravada por Billie EiIish)
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” (gravada por Tanya Tucker)
  • “Hard Place” (gravada por H.E.R)
  • “Lover” (gravada por Taylor Swift)
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell” (gravada por Lana Del Rey)
  • “Someone You Loved” (gravada por Lewis Capaldi)
  • “Truth Hurts” (gravada por Lizzo)

Melhor álbum rap

  • “Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville
  • “Championships” – Meek Mill
  • “I am > I was” – 21 Savage
  • “Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
  • “The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

Melhor performance de pop solo

  • “Spirit” – Beyoncé
  • “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  • “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum pop

  • “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
  • “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
  • “No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover” – Taylor Swift
Fãs lotaram o entorno da arena do Los Angeles Lakers para prestar homenagens a Kobe Bryant
